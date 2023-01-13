Ghanaian rapper Oseikrom Sikanii amazed many when he shared a video of his house which is still under construction

The video was shared on TikTok by @kwamemensmedia and showed the rapper talking about how he had already spent about $500,000 on the building project

Several netizens were skeptical about the amount Oseikrom Sikanii claimed he had spent on the house and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A TikToker with the handle @kwamemensmedia shared a video on social media that showed Ghanaian rapper Oseikrom Sikanii flaunting a house he is building in Ghana. In the video, the rapper claimed that he had already spent about $500,000 on the house which was still under construction.

Oseikrom Sikanii flaunts his house under construction. Photo credit: @kwamemensmedia and GH Gossip

He explained:

It is only a liar who claims that their witness is overseas. This is proof of the house I am building, you can see that it is made of glass. I have already spent about $500,000 on this project.

The house in the video was a storey building that seemed to need just a few finishing touches to be fully completed.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of Oseikrom Sikanii's house

Several netizens expressed mixed reactions when they saw the video of the Ghanaian rapper gloating over his property. YEN.com.gh compiles some social media reactions below.

Majesty asked:

Herrr do you know $500,000?

mainruler added:

Do you know 500,000 dollars that money can build 3 of that

Ricko commented:

I'm sure he was trying to say $50,000

ANTI-CHRIST 666 remarked:

The house wey you no complete and you have borka $500,000 eeeii Oseikrom

