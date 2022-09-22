A Ghanaian architecture student called Fiifi Hammond has posted architectural designs of a national sports museum that he has designed for Ghana on Twitter

He revealed that the designs were for his master's degree thesis, which was a requirement before he could graduate

Several netizens have praised him for his designs and have called on the relevant authorities to support him so that the project could be materialized

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A master's student from Kwame Nkrumah University University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Fiifi Hammond, has received praise from netizens on Twitter for his beautiful architectural designs of a national sports museum for Ghana, which formed part of his master's thesis project.

Fiifi Hammond poses with his architectural design. Photo credit: Fiifi Hammond

Source: UGC

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Fiifi Hammond stated that he was inspired to design a sports museum for Ghana when he saw a tweet from popular Ghanaian radio presenter Saddick Adams about Ghana needing a sports museum.

Fiifi designs a national sports museum for Ghana. Photo credit: @iam_fiifi

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Fiifi explained:

I submitted two topics for my thesis which got rejected. I then remembered that Saddick Adams had tweeted about how Ghana needed a sports museum. That motivated me to develop designs that can become the solution for Ghana's sports industry.

An up-close view of the sports museum. Photo credit: Fiifi Hammond

Source: Twitter

Several netizens congratulated him for his designs and tagged relevant authorities who could help build the project. YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

Another view of the sports museum. Photo credit: @iam_fiifi

Source: Twitter

@Albert_AFC_ asked:

How do y’all make this stuff look so real? I thought that’s a real building

@Lawaniart said:

This be hard. You force waaa.

@SolomomThe commented:

The ministry of sports should hop on this one

@Faizal74194691 added:

Wow you are brilliant its very impressive and beautiful.

@EMarcells said:

Good job....Let's help promote this young man !!

Ghanaian Architecture Students And Their Beautiful Architectural Designs That Will Transform Ghana When Built

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about the designs of architectural students that could transform Ghana when built. The educational system in Ghana aspires to produce graduates who would provide a solution to the pressing issue plaguing the nation.

Beautiful architectural designs created by some Ghanaian architecture students at home and abroad can help Ghana resolve some of its urgent problems. The aim is that the government would fulfil the ambitions of such talented youngsters, ensuring that their efforts are not in vain.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh