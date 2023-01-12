Joe Ghartey, an NPP MP, has said the time has come for him to become the governing party's flagbearer

As the party's presidential primary approaches, Joe Ghartey has told a Takoradi-based radio station that he is the right candidate to secure victory for the NPP in 2024

The former minister of railways development has said he has what it takes to become Ghana's next president

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Joe Ghartey wants to be Ghana’s next president and has said he will contest the upcoming presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He told a Takoradi-based radio station that his great achievements at the ministry of railways development makes him fit to be Ghana’s next president.

“I am happy and proud of what I did at the railway [ministry]…The time has come for a leader such as Joe Ghartey, so I am running,” he told Connect FM.

An old photo of Joe Ghartey addressing the media. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

He touted his political experience over the years and said he is confident he can navigate the choppy waters of presidential campaigning in Ghana and secure victory for the NPP in 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“I have the sense of service to serve the people of Ghana,” he sounded humble.

Joe Ghartey has been long-rumoured to be eyeing the big seat of the NPP and perhaps replace Nana Akufo-Addo as president of Ghana.

The experienced lawyer is also rumoured to be the darling of some of the king makers in the governing NPP, a situation that gives him an edge over other candidates within the party.

But the MP for Essikado-Ketan faces a tough competition from the likes of Alan Kyerematen, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Ken Agyapong and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who are all forces to reckon with as the NPP flagbearer race heats up.

The former Attorney-General has, however, been criticised for his inability to achieve many of projects he announced when he was the minister for railways development.

A poignant disappoint under his tenure as railways minister was his inability to roll out the ambitious sky train project.

The project eventually became a of mockery for the government after his replacement minister declared the sky train impossible to build in Ghana.

Joe Ghartey Rejects Bride Price From In-Laws

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the Essikado-Ketan MP gave out his daughter's hand in marriage at a colourful ceremony.

In a clear departure from the norm, the top politician accepted only a bible and ring from his son-in-law.

His gesture went viral because as part of the Ghanaian custom during such traditional events, the groom's family is presented with a list of items and monetary demands they must comply with before successfully marrying any lady.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh