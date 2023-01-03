Popular American comedian Michael Blackson has commissioned an ultramodern school project in his hometown, Agona Nsaba

The comedian built the school project, which is called Michael Blackson Academy, to help improve the quality of education for the people of Nsaba where he hails from

Several netizens were impressed by the school project and took to the comments to share their thoughts

Famous Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson commissioned an ultramodern school complex in his hometown of Agona Nsaba on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, to improve the quality of education in the region. The school will serve the less-privileged kids in the community and its environs.

Michael Blackson commissions an ultramodern school in his hometown. Photo credit:@KobbyKyei

Source: Twitter

Last year, the comedian confessed that he was in a position to give back to his community, which is why he decided to build a school in the Central Region. He asserted that he had come to a place in his life where he could now affect the lives of many people and the less fortunate of society, notably the lives of children.

Netizens react to the photos of Michael Blackson's school in Nsaba

Several netizens were impressed by the photos of the school and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

RACCOON (@Dreamwale90) said:

We need something like this from all the diasporas, not December chillings

a. n.a.m. | al_maso (@al_bertoid) commented:

Nice. Wonderful infrastructure! A little more grass and less gravel though. The children could get hurt while running and playing.

Ato Kwamena (@atoNueki) remarked:

Which will cost less should the Govt try to build the same facility. These are people who the president should be welcoming not musicians who offer nothing

Nana Osei Kojo-Pabi AK-0002276 (@pharders) added:

I’m sure Ghana slay queens did not sight this man when he first touched down, especially those working as journalists, like dem no go allow him to build this da

