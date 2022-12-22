Some Ghanaian celebs like Jackie Appiah have made the nation proud by carrying out selfless acts that benefit others

Their free-will projects serve as a testament to their good hearts and willingness to give back to their communities

Some of the projects are meant to help people acquire skills, while others physically improve the well-being of locals

Some Ghanaian celebrities have a heart of gold. These celebrities embarked on selfless charity projects that enhance the lives of people in the communities. As the year ends, they can look back and be proud of what they have accomplished in 2022. YEN.com.gh mentions a few such projects below.

President Akufo-Addo's bodyguard builds a hospital for a Muslim community

Jibril builds an ultramodern hospital for a Muslim community. Photo credit: Bounce Nation

Mr Jibril Issah, one of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo's bodyguards, built Ghana's first ultramodern hospital dedicated to Muslims. Jibril built the Accra Newtown Islamic Hospital with the help of his organization, the Jibril Foundation, and handed the keys over to the local Muslim residents.

He explained that the health facility was purposely built for Muslims who cannot pay for the pricey healthcare currently offered in the country.

Wode Maya builds a studio for creatives

Wode Maya, a well-known YouTuber from Ghana, made headlines when he revealed his house on his channel. The five-bedroom home reportedly cost $1 million. There are six bathrooms, one kitchen, and five bedrooms in it. Additionally, the house has a studio that Wode Maya has opened to content creators who wish to use the facility to produce their content.

Watch a video of the studio below.

Jackie Appiah donates public restroom in her hometown

Jackie builds a public toilet in her hometown. Photo credit: @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Jackie Appiah built a 10-unit public toilet for the residents of Abankro, a community adjacent to Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, as part of celebrations for her birthday on Monday, December 5, 2022. The award-winning actress, who is from the town, donated what she called a contemporary restroom facility.

The actress also provided the village with a newly built borehole and a public restroom. She also gave the residents food, toiletries, school supplies, beds for students, and backpacks.

Michael Blackson builds a school in his hometown

Michael Blackson builds a school in his hometown. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone

Michael Blackson, a well-known comedian and Ghanaian-American actor in movies, has admitted that he is in a position to give back to his community, so he decided to build a school in the Central Region of Nsaba.

The famous comedian revealed that the school would be free for all children, so the students who enrol in the school would not be responsible for paying tuition.

