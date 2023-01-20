A TikTok user with the handle @mszuri1 shared a video showing her visit to the Ghana National Museum

The video showed the many indigenous Ghanaian products on display at the museum and several artworks

Many netizens who saw the video were impressed by the collections at the museum's gallery and took to the comments to share their thoughts

The video showed several local products like slippers, ornaments, sceptres and others on display.

A lady shares her visit to the Ghana National Museum. Photo credit: @mszuri1

Source: UGC

Some everyday items were also exhibited, many of which predated colonial times such as earthenware bowls and other cooking utensils. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the lady's experience at the museum

Several netizens were happy to see the woman enjoying herself at the museum and were also impressed by the artefacts on display. YEN.com.gh compiles some social media reactions below.

lankdog2 said:

Somewhere I would like to visit one day. There is a lot I can learn. It looks so lovely.

Melvin52 commented:

This looks amazing. There is a lot of history there.

tracyking (tre) added:

I wish more people in this world kept an open mind about other people's cultures. Take the time to learn it before you criticize it. I'm just saying.

Timeforchange2021 remarked:

Beautiful artwork, I do, I saw you on a knee

Webbie opined:

You have to come visit me

