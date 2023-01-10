An abroad-based TikToker with the handle @onlyonemanassa shared a video on social media showing how she spent a day at the Accra Zoo

She took netizens on a virtual tour of her excursion and showed the various animals she saw at the zoo

Several netizens were happy for her and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikToker with the handle @onlyonemanassa shared how she enjoyed her stay in Ghana by visiting the Accra Zoo, which is still under renovation. She showed the various animals she saw such as a donkey, monkeys, geese, an ostrich, tortoises, porcupines, lions and more.

A TikToker shares her experience of visiting the Accra Zoo. Photo credit: @onlyonemanassa

Source: UGC

The TikToker expressed how happy she was to visit the animal sanctuary and confessed that there were some animals that she could not identify by name.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to the video of the woman at Accra Zoo

Several netizens were happy for the TikToker and shared their opinions about her experience at the zoo in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Call me shee said:

Naaa, they are definitely starving the lions and hyenas

krissyyk1 commented:

First of all, you look so beautiful , second of all you are BRAVE with that snake loool

marz remarked:

Omg! I am happy the monkey was so sweet, met him when I went to Ghana this summer

hassan_codes advised:

You should definitely visit the Mole National Park. You'll love it there

Caleb rage opined:

Lol, I’ve lived in Accra all my life I never knew there was a zoo here. Did you pay anything? I wanna go there sometime

African-American Woman Shares How She Celebrated Her New Year In Ghana: "It Was Fun"

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how an African-American woman shared how she celebrated the New Year holiday in Ghana. A TikToker with the handle @fpxox released a video showcasing the different activities she engaged in when she and her boyfriend were in Nsawam for the New Year holiday. Many online users expressed their happiness that she was able to have fun in the comments section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh