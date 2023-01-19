A TikTok user with the handle @lopie6_miss_sweetface got many teary-eyed when she shared a video of how she surprised her grandma with her house project

The video showed how the young lady took her grandma to the building site and showed her the construction progress before taking her on a brief tour of the property

Several netizens were impressed by what the TikToker did and took to the comments of the post to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @lopie6_miss_sweetface got the approval of many when she shared a video of how she gave her grandma a pleasant surprise. The video showed how she took her grandma to her uncompleted building site and showed her the house she is constructing for the family.

A lady shows her grandma the house she is building for the family. Photo credit: @lopie6_miss_sweetface

Source: UGC

The grandma showed excitement about the project and was taken on a brief tour of the uncompleted property during which she asked her granddaughter to show her the room where she would be sleeping.

Netizens react to the video of the uncompleted building

Several netizens were impressed with the young lady for being thoughtful of her family by building a house where they can live. YEN.com.gh samples some social media reactions below.

chisomo126 said:

Congratulations! But you are not almost done...That's maybe 30 per cent of a project.

Chim'z commented:

Congratulations dear... May God grant you more and more to fulfil your dreams

Its_zeebarbie added:

So cute. You are doing a great job dear. The God that gave you money to start it will give you more to finish it. Congratulations.

Sunshyn prayed:

Dear God, please lemme do this in the next two years and congratulations dear

