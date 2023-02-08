A TikTok user turned heads on social media when he posted a video showing his gorgeous mansion in Africa

He flaunted the property's fully furnished interior and showed areas such as the living room, dining area and bar area

Several netizens were impressed by the TikToker's house and took to the comments of the post to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @gidicribs shared a video online that showed the beautiful home where he lived. He took netizens on a brief home tour and flaunted its gorgeous interior.

A man flaunts his gorgeous home.

Source: TikTok

The man added a caption to the video he posted: "Would you live here on one condition that you must move to Africa?"

In the video he posted, the TikToker opened the door wide and gave netizens a sneak peek into his lavish home. He showed areas such as the living room, dining area, bar area and others.

Netizens react to the video of the TikToker's plush home

Several netizens were impressed by the man's gorgeous home and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

honey roses said:

I'm gone, but making money there to afford it is the question

_cooperative2 commented:

Hell ya!!!!! Africa is like paradise!!! No questions!! I move now tonight and leave the USA

user967548798837 remarked:

Nice house, but too much going on in one space

emeldah mohapi added:

Please book the ticket for me. We can discuss the rest later

Source: YEN.com.gh