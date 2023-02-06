A TikTok user impressed many when she shared a video showing her magnificent mansion in Africa where she lives

She took netizens on a virtual home tour and flaunted the exterior features of the house such as the summer hut, poultry farm and others

Many netizens who saw the video were happy for her and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @boluawe wowed many by sharing a video of the magnificent mansion in Africa where she lives. The woman posted the video on TikTok and captioned it "my Nigerian house tour".

Lady's huge mansion in Africa. Photo credit: @boluawe

The video she posted showed how the two-storey mansion had an expansive compound with cars parked in it, manicured lawns, paved walkways, a summer hut, a poultry farm, and others.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video showing the TikToker's plush mansion

Several netizens who saw the video drooled over how huge the house was and they were also impressed by its various features. YEN.com.gh samples some reactions from the post's comment section.

zml29 said:

I love all the greenery...❤...so tired of seeing the western aesthetic of everything paved over...Africa is HOT

MrsOdigie❤ commented:

You mean a tour of the outside....anyways. This is a very nice house. You've done well ...God bless you

blankcanttank remarked:

Imagine not living in mansions

Teniola Banjo asked:

Was this house used in Bob hearts abishola?

Scholias stated:

It’s always great to see people do very well for themselves. We must not be shy to proudly flaunt our achievements so that others in the western world can know that we can equally make it in Africa.

African billionaire flaunts his huge mansion and luxury cars: "Everything you see was paid for in cash"

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a video published on TikTok by user @gidicribs revealed a lavish residence owned by a millionaire from Nigeria. The video displayed the property's stunning interior as well as the several expensive cars parked within its grounds. Several internet users were moved by the grandeur on display and left comments in the post to share their opinions.

