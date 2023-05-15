Michael Banahene is a spare parts dealer who has built a hospital in the Lapaz community in Accra

He decided to build the hospital after his son fell ill and almost every hospital they visited did not have a bed available

The hospital is a 90-bed facility with offices for health workers, a playground for children and a cafeteria

A Ghanaian spare parts dealer, Michael Banahene, has built a first-class hospital in the Lapaz community in the Greater Accra Region.

In an Instagram post, Nana Aba Anamoah said Michael was motivated to build the hospital some years back when his son was ill. Almost every public hospital he was referred to failed to attend to them because there was no bed.

Micheal, also an East Legon Executive Club member, chose to situate the hospital in Lapaz because it was the community where he started hustling for a better life.

"When his son was suddenly taken ill a few years ago, almost every public hospital he was referred to claimed there were no beds. A troubled Michael Banahene decided to build a hospital after that overwhelmingly sad episode. He chose to develop the hospital at Lapaz, the neighbourhood that birthed his hustle. Michael is a member of the East Legon Executive Club," Nana Aba said.

In a tweet by private legal practitioner Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, he applauded Micheal for putting up one of the biggest hospitals in the Lapaz community.

The uber inspiring story of Michael Banahene, the spare parts and lubricants trader, who has realised his dream to build a first-class hospital, St Michael’s Specialist Hospital. Mike, not sure what inspired you to dare to dream and do this, but it tells you and the rest of us that once you put your mind, commitment, resources and energy to a worthy project and engage the right people on it, no matter how big, if it is doable and you are prepared to persevere, you should succeed. Nothing can be more fulfilling than a business that delivers life, prolongs and saves lives. Well done, Banahene! We lift high your banner!

About St. Michael's Specialist Hospital

The hospital is a 90-bed facility with offices for doctors and nurses, a cafeteria, children’s playground and waiting area.

St. Michael’s Specialist Hospital will offer general and special medical care including cardiac care, day surgery and IVF.

Watch a video of the hospital below:

