Shatta Wale is arguably Ghana's most popular dancehall artiste whose fame has spread across the continent and beyond

He has acquired several mansions befitting of his status and fame, which speaks of how wealthy he is

Shatta Wale's newest property acquisition is a glass house he bought in South La, a plush suburb of Accra

It is a good time to celebrate Ghana's most popular dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, considering that his birthday is just a few days away on October 17, 2022.

YEN.com.gh highlights all the mansions Shatta Wale possesses, one of which would be lucky to host his birthday party on Monday.

Shatta Wale Buys $1 Million Mansion

Shatta Wale buys a $1 million mansion. Photo credit: indaikejisblog.com

In 2016, Shatta Wale splurged $1 million on a magnificent mansion which went viral on social media. In an interview with Ghanatunez.com, Shatta Wale disclosed that he shared photos of the house on social media not to brag but to motivate his fans and to show how far God has brought him. He concluded by saying that there were several mansions he was yet to buy.

Shatta Wale poses in front of the house. Photo credit: modernghana.com

Shatta Wale Acquires $550,000 Mansion in East Legon

Shatta Wale acquires East Legon mansion from Zylofon Media. Photo credit: AfiaGhana.com

Zylofon Media gave Shatta Wale a gorgeous home in East Legon per his record label contract terms. The four-bedroom property in the upscale East Legon neighbourhood features a home theatre, a roof terrace, a wine room, and several other amenities. Shatta Wale gave his Facebook followers a virtual tour of his house, including the rooftop, bedroom, swimming pool, and bathroom.

Shatta Wale Buys Glass House in South La

Shatta Wale's new house in South La. Photo credit: @KutaBen

In September 2022, dancehall legend Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., popularly known as Shatta Wale, revealed on social media that he had added a new property to his collection of Accra homes. Despite the Dancehall star withholding information about the new home, footage of the house surfaced online.

In the video, Shatta Wale was surrounded by admirers as he visited the residence. A crowd was also gathered at the front door, and the dancehall king took the opportunity to distribute several large sums of cash to the crowd.

Watch the video below.

