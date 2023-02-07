A TikToker shared a video of how African parents dance happily in the property that their children gift them after discouraging them from pursuing their dreams

The video she posted showed a couple dancing happily in a house and praising God for their new house

Several internet users who saw the video found it amusing and took to the comments to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikTok user with the handle @babsandamara posted an amusing video on social media that showed how African parents danced and enjoyed themselves in the houses their children gifted them after discouraging them from pursuing their dreams.

A lady shares how African parents behave when their children build houses for them after discouraging their dreams. Photo credit: @babsandamara/Getty Images: Portra Images

Source: TikTok

The video she posted showed two African parents dancing happily and praising God in a house purported to be built by their children. The TikToker captioned the post, "they would still never admit they were wrong".

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Netizens react to the funny video showing the dancing African parents

Several netizens were amused by the video and took to the comments to share their thoughts and similar experiences. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Tanya said:

"I knew you could do it. You had my support from the beginning" plss

Brilliant Kavungo added:

After threatening to disown them at least 17 times

Gozie Declan commented:

We still love them and understand they didn’t know better due to what was attainable during their time.

Respect yourself remarked:

SCREAMINGGGGGG I wanted to be an actor, but I'm here as an engineer, please

Susanmayokun opined:

I’ve been saying from the start if it wasn’t for me

Woman shows off house she built for her parents after working as a house help in Saudi Arabia for eight years

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a TikToker released a video of a house that a young woman built for her parents after working in Saudi Arabia as a house help for several years. The woman gave internet users a virtual tour of the house and flaunted its amazing features. Many online users expressed their admiration for her accomplishments in the post's comments section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh