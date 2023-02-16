One year after relocating to the USA, a Nigerian man has come online to announce that he has bought a house

The man identified as Gaga posted a photo of the house on Twitter to celebrate the amazing feat achieved in a year

Nigerians on Twitter have also joined in congratulating him after the photos went viral on the platform

A Nigerian man who relocated to the USA has posted updates to show how his life is progressing over there.

According to the man whose name is Gaga, he bought a house for himself just one year after relocation.

The man bought a house one year after relocating to the USA. Photo credit: Twitter/@meet_gaga.

He took to Twitter to announce the good news to friends and well-wishers. In one of the photos he posted, he was seen signing papers believed to be documentation for the house.

Nigerian man becomes homeowner in USA

In the second photo, Gaga stood in front of the house and looked at it with much admiration and reflection.

He captioned the photos:

"One year in America today and I am a homeowner."

Congratulatory messages flooded the tweet after he posted it on Thursday, February 16. Many people wished him well and tapped from his grace.

See his full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Horllarbanjie said:

"Congratulations bro. More wins coming your way."

@JajaPhD reacted:

"Massive achievement. Congratulations!!"

@herdaeholuwah said:

"Gaga!!! Congratulations. Mehn you dey always motivate me, so happy for you, more of this to come."

@_theajebutter_ commented:

"Congratulations my bro!!! I get 2 rooms there!!!"

@EleniyanAgbaje said:

"Destined to be great. Congratulations."

@oni_garri reacted:

"God I thank you for all you did for Gaga, I'm patiently waiting for my own. Congratulations bro."

@TheMaven01 said:

"This is massive. Congratulations man. More wins ahead."

@annyfrancis78 commented:

"Congratulations and I tap into this blessing."

@Glo_reya said:

"Massive congratulations. Same is my portion n that of everyone that desires this."

