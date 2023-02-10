A lady became the talk of the town when she shared a video showing the status of the house that her abroad-based parents were building in Africa

The video showed how the TikToker and some of her family inspected the three-storey uncompleted building

Several netizens were impressed by how the house was shaping up and took to the post's comments section to share their thoughts

A lady with the TikTok handle @memesaywhat caused an online stir when she shared a video showing the progress of the house that her abroad-based parents were building in Africa. Many were excited to see that the house was taking shape beautifully.

A lady flaunts her parent's mansion in Africa. Photo credit: @memesaywhat

Source: TikTok

The video the lady posted showed how the TikToker and some of her family members inspected the three-storey building and toured its many rooms. The building was situated on a vast land and looked partially completed.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the uncompleted three-storey building

Several netizens were impressed by the imposing building and were thankful that the monies of the TikToker's parents were put to good use. YEN.com.gh compiles some social media reactions below.

ASH commented:

Why are you all hating on her? Bro, my dad built a house in Slovakia which was small but good. This is big and also good. Leave her alone

✝️ said:

My parents took 11 years to build a house in Africa for just five people to live in it. A whole mansion for five people is crazy

N. remarked:

Living in an apartment in America while back home in my motherland, there is a fully built three-floor house waiting

asked:

Bro is it just me, or is every African parent building a mansion in Africa‍♀️

