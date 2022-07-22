Ghana is blessed with several beautiful cities like Accra and Kumasi that make it a tourist destination for many foreigners

These cities are well-known in West Africa as wonderful places to relax and also boast of impressive buildings, arts, culture and history

It is no wonder that several international organizations and businesses prefer to open up their first African branch in any of these wonderful cities in Ghana

Ghana is replete with beautiful cities that have scenic views. It is also home to many international organizations and accommodates thousands of visitors who visit the country annually. YEN.com.gh mentions Ghana's most beautiful cities and why people should visit them.

Accra

A beautiful view of Accra. Photo credit: Amanor Kwaku. Source: UGC

Accra is the capital city of Ghana and the heart of the country. It boasts of large business corporations, including banks, retail centres, and gold exchanges. Accra is the centre of the gold trade in West Africa and rivals Johannesburg in the raw mineral trade volume.

Accra has various locations to unwind, including Kokrobite and Labadi beaches. One may also stop by the Makola market to get a sense of the community's culture. Accra is home to many tourists that do not want to leave, which explains why so many individuals from other countries reside there.

Kumasi

The beautiful city of Kumasi. Photo credit: The BBC Ghana. Source: UGC

Due to its rich cultural heritage and ability to enjoy a good standard of living without being overcrowded, Kumasi is one of Ghana's top cities. Kumasi is located in Ghana's Ashanti region and is popularly known as the 'Garden City' because of its many different kinds of flowers and plants.

Kumasi is a well-planned city with lovely streets and several tourist attractions. Families may unwind in many parks, hotels, and gardens. The vibrant Kejetia Market has astounded many tourists.

Takoradi

The beautiful city of Takoradi. Photo credit: Baffuor. Source: Twitter

Takoradi is located in the Western region of Ghana, the country's third-largest city. It is expanding quickly as a result of its discovery of oil. The city is an underappreciated hidden treasure and unquestionably not as well-documented as other cities in Ghana.

Takoradi has lots of beautiful beaches and is the best place to have a weekend getaway.

Cape Coast

The beautiful city of Cape Coast. Photo credit: Local Guides Connect and Otosection. Source: UGC

Despite not having a reputation like other big cities, Cape Coast is undoubtedly one of the most stunning places in Ghana. This lovely city is situated 30 kilometres south of Kakum National Park, one of West Africa's most diversified and well-preserved areas committed to preserving the natural environment and all of its flora and animals.

Due to Cape Coast's closeness to the Kakum National Park, it appears as though the entire city is covered with greenery. The town is home to several significant historical sites, including roughly 40 slave castles, remnants of an earlier age when this city was a slave town from which Europeans removed Africans to be exploited as enslaved people.

