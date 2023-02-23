A man took to social media to show South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's two connected homes

A TikToker with the handle @brashaad_mayweather gave netizens a sneak peek at the gorgeous residence of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. He showed a video of the president's two connected mansions in Cape Town, South Africa.

Man shows the homes of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo credit: @brashaad_mayweather

Source: TikTok

The video showed President Ramaphosa's two mansions, his security team and their cars stationed at the entrance of the premises.

He then posted the video with the caption:

President Ramaphosa's houses and his security detail. I would get shot running this close to a president's house in America . The South African President lives well in Cape Town, and another politician has a massive house down the street. You could never walk by a president's house in the USA. The Secret Service would be all over with massive guns and on top of buildings .

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of President Cyril Ramaphosa's house in Cape Town, South Africa.

The property impressed several netizens, who took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Chad Kennedy commented:

People don't realise the president has been prosperous as hell before becoming president

Baud Spencer said:

The Zimbabwean in me is shocked! We can’t even look towards State House; imagine a whole phone and greeting the guards

Useful Gaming Content confessed:

My company installed the electrical for the pumps in both of his homes.

Don't Do It Hart remarkeFive:

I swear this country is a joke. Why is the presidential security envoy just chilling?

