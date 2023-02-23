Some Ghanaians have mounted a mural in honour of the late and former player for Newcastle and Chelsea, Christian Atsu

This comes barely a week after news of his passing hit the internet on Sunday, February 19, 2023, after an earthquake hit Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the gesture as some urge people to celebrate others while they are still alive

A beautiful mural has been mounted honouring the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu.

This comes barely a week after he was reported dead in Turkey after he could not survive the tragic earthquake that hit the country.

Mural in honour of Christian Atsu. Photo Source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

The mural showed Atsu in his branded Newscastle hoodie as he beamed with a smile. The background of the picture had colours representing the Ghana flag without the black star.

However, Atsu's picture in the middle could symbolise that the former Black Stars player is the black star.

It can be spotted in the Greater Accra region of Ghana at the Awudu Issaka Park in Tema Community 20.

Below are pictures of the mural, which seeks to pay tribute to the deceased Christian Atsu.

Some comments from Ghanaians

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have shared their views on the gesture as they plead with people to celebrate others while they are still alive. Others also shared how heartbroken they were about his death.

mizzy_darling commented:

Whenever I come across a post about him, my heart even breaks more hmmmm

the_abigailyaa stated:

This is a typical example of “you’re only loved when you die” I think this new generation should do better.

ben_agbee_arts remarked:

May his soul find rest with His maker. Amen.

Nima residents celebrate Mohammed Kudus with a mural

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus was honoured by Nima residents to celebrate his achievements at the 2022 World Cup.

The mural had some trending pictures that were significant moments at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. It was put up at the Kanda Highway 3rd Traffic Light, attracting many admirers of the budding footballer.

Meanwhile, the mural was put up by one famous Ghanaian graffiti street artist Mohawudu.

