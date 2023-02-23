A lady took to social media to proudly show off the family house that her brother built in Africa

The video showed how the house had a huge balcony, a vast compound, an elegant interior and other stunning features

The video impressed several netizens, and they took to the post's comments to share their thoughts

A lady with the TikTok handle @laeloblack proudly showed off the family house that her brother constructed in Africa. She posted the video of the property with the caption, "so proud of my brother our family home in Uganda".

The lady took netizens on a virtual property tour. She showed how the magnificent property had a vast compound, a big balcony, a plush living room, gorgeous chandeliers, a dining area and other impressive features.

Some family members were at the property admiring how magnificent it looked. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the stunning property

Several netizens were impressed by how gorgeous the TikToker's family house looked and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Nessa duh said:

I’ve never seen a house like this. The design, the views. So beautiful!!!

Friends of Christ ministry commented:

But truth be told, guys, what did you give to God? I mean, you are living a happy and good life, but some of us things are hard since childhood up to now

ZAWADI TINA remarked:

Girl! Nice one, big up! Remember the online house party? I want to celebrate with you.

Zaituna opined:

I like your family! Mine has only stolen my money for more than 20 years yet the house is still not finished

user7619265710402 added:

Beautiful house! That compound! I'm waiting on God’s blessings to me as well

Man builds a massive mansion in Africa where he will stay after retirement: "Home sweet home."

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a TikTok user shared a video of the massive estate his cousin had constructed in Africa for his retirement. The two-storey property had well-kept grounds and a large yard with car parking. Several online users praised the TikToker's cousin for the beautiful deed, and some wished they had the resources to take similar action.

