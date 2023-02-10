American socialite and billionaire Kylie Jenner has begun the construction of a mega-mansion on land she bought for $15 million in 2020

The American celebrity's property is purported to be located between the residences of Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner in Hidden Hills, California

Kylie Jenner's 18,000-square-foot property will have a 12-car garage, a security station, and a guest house

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

American socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner is already hard at work on the expansive estate where her future residence will be. The 25-year-old cosmetics tycoon bought the land where she is constructing her mega mansion in 2020 for a whopping $15 million.

Construction of Kylie Jenner's mega-mansion begins. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Source: UGC

Construction on the vast land resumed in the latter half of 2021 after being put off by the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent photos of an aerial view of the land shows how the foundation and support beams for the cosmetics mogul's new house have been set up.

Black tarps have also been placed over several areas of the celebrity's land and another building is being constructed in the lower corner of the site, close to the road.

An aerial view of the construction site. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The property is reported to be between the mansions of fellow celebrities Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner in Hidden Hills, California. Kylie Jenner's mega-mansion is expected to have several features, such as a garage for her sizable collection of expensive cars and SUVs.

The sprawling mansion will also boast a garage and a guest home. Kylie, who has previously dealt with stalkers, will also have a structure built to accommodate her security staff while they keep watch over her property.

Architectural Digest estimates the main home will be about 18,000 square feet.

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, put their Beverly Hills mansion for sale for almost $22 million.

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about American socialite Kylie Jenner and her former partner, Travis Scott, asked for a whopping $21.9 million for their Beverly Hills property. The 10,000-square-foot home, which has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two powder rooms, was purchased by the couple for $13 million in 2018. Other outstanding features of the Beverly Hills house are appropriate for the couple, given their social standing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh