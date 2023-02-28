ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence tool that can hold witty conversations and respond to queries in seconds by drawing information from millions of databases online

When it was asked about the future of Ghana's architecture, the AI tool predicted how Ghana's architectural landscape would likely be in the next ten years

It quickly mentions that it cannot predict the future with certainty but can only offer insights based on current trends

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

ChatGPT has become the buzz of the town and one of the most sought-after online search tools when seeking answers to diverse questions on the internet.

YEN.com.gh asked ChatGPT to predict how Ghana's architectural landscape will look in the next ten years, and its response was insightful.

ChatGPT predicts how Ghana's architectural landscape will look in ten years. Photo credit: meqasa.com and Daniel Buah

Source: UGC

According to ChatGPT, it could not predict the future with certainty. Still, it could offer insights based on current trends and developments in Ghana's architectural landscape. Below are what the AI tool thinks Ghana will look like in ten years.

More sustainable and eco-friendly architecture

A man builds a house with sustainable materials. Photo credit: meqasa.com

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The AI tool predicted that Ghana's growing interest in sustainable, eco-friendly, traditional architecture would continue. It added that more architects and designers would incorporate environmentally-friendly features and local materials when building.

More public spaces like plazas and parks

Public space in Ghana. Photo credit: The Event Venue Guide

Source: UGC

ChatGPT emphasises a growing emphasis on creating public spaces that promote community engagement and cultural exchange. This could lead to more public parks, plazas, and other outdoor areas, encouraging social interaction and providing recreation opportunities.

More high-rise buildings in Ghana

High-rise buildings in Ghana. Photo credit: meqasa.com

Source: UGC

ChatGPT predicts that Ghana will experience continued growth and expansion, requiring new buildings and infrastructure to accommodate a growing population. This could lead to more high-rise buildings, mixed-use developments, and transportation hubs.

It concluded that Ghana's architectural landscape would likely become more diverse and dynamic in the next decade, with a greater emphasis on sustainability, community engagement, and modern urban development.

What the future holds for Ghana's real estate industry: Projections for the next ten years

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh wrote about projections for Ghana's real estate industry in the next ten years. Ghana's strong economy and stable political situation have substantially expanded the real estate sector. Nevertheless, the growing population and working class further entrench the country's housing deficit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh