Royal families are known to organise balls and parties in huge luxurious mansions befitting of their dignified guests

King Charles is said to have once organised a ball in a $2.3 million mansion that now lies abandoned after three years of being on the market

The house was reportedly built in the 1830s and has 102 rooms, a ballroom, a library, six wine cellars, an orangery and a bat cave

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It is interesting to know that magnificent mansions that once hosted royalty can lie abandoned after failing to find suitable buyers. Such is the case of a $2.3 million mansion built in the 1830s by Lord Newborough, where King Charles once held a grand ball.

A look inside an abandoned opulent mansion where King Charles held a ball. Photo credit: The Sun

Source: UGC

Towards the end of 2020, the magnificent property was sold to a Manchester developer after unsuccessful attempts to convert it into a luxury hotel. Its advertised price tag was a hefty $2.3 million. It is believed that the home has been vacant for the last three years.

Features of the abandoned mansion

The mansion features six wine cellars, 102 rooms, a ballroom, a library, an orangery, and a bat cave. It also has gardens of historical and scientific interest. Rare types of trees and plants, many of which were planted more than 150 years ago, are included along the eight miles of routes that may be walked.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

One of its primary attractions is the park's water features, including tiered waterfalls and the ruins of a water mill that initially ran the estate's sawmills.

A look inside the abandoned mansion. Photo credit: The Sun

Source: UGC

The property has a sizable rural park still accessible to the general public.

At the entrance, there is a children's play area, a café, and a gift store. The park estate is owned by the council and is accessible to everybody; an adult admission fee of about $5 is required to tour the property.

A look at all the mansions owned by Prince William

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about all the mansions owned by Prince William. With the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, formerly known as the Duke of Cambridge, now holds the title of Prince of Wales. The Prince and Princess Kate own vast properties strewn throughout Britain's regions. Due to their titles, some homes were passed down through the generations, while others belonged to the royal couple.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh