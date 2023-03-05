Photos of a house in Accra which is being sold for 12 million dollars (over 150 million Ghana cedis) have emerged online

The photos show the compound and exterior of the gigantic edifice, which is reportedly built on an acre of land at Achimota Golf City

The images of the expensive house have caused a stir online, with many Ghanaians questioning the valuation

A mansion in Accra which has been put up for sale by its owner has caused a stir online after photos and a video of the building emerged.

Renowned blogger Ameyaw Debrah shared the photos and video of the imposing edifice. He indicated it was being sold for 12 million dollars (about 153 million Ghana cedis now).

According to the blogger, the building is located at Golf City, just around the Achimota Golf Club in Accra.

The images show the house's exterior and compound, which is said to cover a one-acre land.

The mansion has a huge central building with other smaller buildings around it. I'llthe buildings have the same colour, and there is a big swimming pool on the neatly paved compound.

See the photos and video below:

$12m Accra mansion stirs mixed reactions among Ghanaians

The photos of the 12 million-dollar mansion have gathered massive reactions among social media users.

darladdo said:

What makes this edifice $12million? It's not impressive at all. Compare spending this amount on this property to what same amount can get in US or Europe. This is not up to $2mil. The owner should come again.

middelbell said:

It's not about the price at all. Too much is going on here, renovation will cost double the price. An acre of land is wasted. No green, no garden

chiefaro_ib said:

I’ll use the fund or less for better one in the USA , Florida to be precise lol

king21gh said:

When you see the owner bisa noh s3 wahu $12million dah you people sit in this country and charge any absurd prices that comes to your mind

ahmedcarrick said:

2 million dollars will build me 5 cassava factories in my hometown.

