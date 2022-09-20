Prince William, who was formerly the Duke of Cambridge, now takes on the title of Prince of Wales following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

The Prince, together with his wife, Princess Kate, own magnificent estates scattered across the provinces of Britain

Some of the mansions were inherited because of their titles, while the royal couple privately owned others

The new Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Princess Kate, have more estates than they know what to do with now that King Charles III is Britain's new monarch. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions the residences owned by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace. Photo credit: The Royal Family

Kensington Palace is the "official residence" where Prince William and Princess Kate perform their royal business. Although their residence is a Kensington Palace "apartment," it resembles a mansion.

It reportedly features four storeys, 20 rooms, a walled garden, many "reception rooms" and "drawing rooms," numerous staff quarters, a gym, and an elevator.

Anmer Hall

Anmer Hall. Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo

Anmer Hall is a mansion that Queen Elizabeth II gave the royal couple as a wedding present. The two-storey mansion was built in the 18th century. The house underwent a $1.7 million renovation, which included a brand-new kitchen, before Prince William and Princess Kate moved in. The couple stayed there during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adelaide Cottage

Adelaide Cottage. Photo credit: Matrix Media

Will and Kate have recently moved into Adelaide Cottage, a new residence on the Windsor estate. The mansion is decorated with dolphins and an ancient boat. According to the Royal Collection, Adelaide Cottage was initially constructed in 1831 for Queen Adelaide, King William IV's wife, using supplies from the Royal Lodge.

Tam-Na-Ghar

Tam-Na-Ghar. Photo credit: Kayla Adams

The Balmoral estate's Tam-Na-Ghar, which Prince William and Princess Kate call home, was given to William by his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, in 2002. It contains three bedrooms and is close to Birkhall, King Charles' Balmoral residence.

Highgrove

Highgrove. Photo credit: Robert Smith Photography

Highgrove is the formal country residence of King Charles. However, the Duchy of Cornwall owns it, and Prince William has succeeded his father as the Duke of Cornwall. This means King Charles must pay him $800,000 in rent yearly, even though Highgrove is officially his.

