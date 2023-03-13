A Ghanaian man called Richard Anane's story inspired many when YouTuber Jasmine Ama shared how he relocated to Ghana from America and built eighty apartments

The interview revealed he is a seasoned businessman and CEO of the popular Ghanaian beverage, Vitamilk

Richard explained in the interview with the YouTuber that he ventured into real estate by building houses for about two people but quickly realised he could scale it up

A Ghanaian businessman and CEO of Vitamilk, Richard Anane, spoke in an interview with YouTuber Jasmine Ama about why he relocated from America to Ghana to build eighty apartments that help solve Ghana's accommodation problems.

Ghanaian man relocates to Ghana to build eighty apartments. Photo credit: Jasmine Ama

Source: Youtube

He confessed in the interview that much of his business revolves around finding out what people want and satisfying their needs. Thus, he brought the same concept into the real estate industry, which is paying off.

Richard Anane shares how he ventured into real estate

According to the entrepreneur, he started as a real estate developer by building apartments for about two people but quickly realised that he could expand the real estate business. Mr Anane added that the feedback from the properties he constructed was positive, so he invested heavily in the venture.

However, Richard mentioned that he decided to build the apartments outside the prime areas and chose serene places without the city noise.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the video of Richard Anane's inspiring video

Some Ghanaians were happy and inspired by the businessman's accomplishments and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles reactions below.

0tismadaline said:

Wow, that is great! Beautiful homes, and thanks for sharing, sweetheart ❤ love your outfit

Frederick Eshun remarked:

The location of this property would be more appealing to investors if the development site had a bit more thought to it.

JC added:

Nice chat, interview and conversation. These apartments are one of the cheapest I have seen in Ghana, especially in the Accra area.

Skidder Camps opined:

I will be retiring from Canada next year. I'm ready to buy or build and also invest. I love what you're doing, my brother. I hope to meet you soon

