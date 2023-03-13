Famous American blogger Drew Binsky was stunned when he visited Ghana and saw how amazing the country was

He posted a video of his visit on TikTok and showed the beautiful sites he visited and the friendly people he met

Drew confessed that he had never heard about the fantastic things Ghana had to offer and was impressed by his experience there

American blogger Drew Binsky visited Ghana on one of his many tours worldwide and was impressed by what he saw and experienced. He posted a video on TikTok detailing how much he enjoyed the visit.

A popular white blogger visits Ghana and enjoys his stay. Photo credit: @drewbinsky

Drew confessed that he did not know much about the country, mainly the safari but had the time of his life on a safari cruise in Ghana.

The video showed how he interacted with some Ghanaian celebrities, explored the country's nature, such as beaches and vegetation, and visited the Larabanga Mosque, which is thought to be the oldest in Ghana and West Africa.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of Drew Binsky's experience in Ghana

Several netizens were happy for the American blogger and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Diff commented:

I will have to visit Ghana this year. People keep talking about the country

Ohene Kayy said:

The only country in Africa where peace of mind is our priority. We love each other and respect each other. My pride, freedom ✊. I'm a proud Ghanaian.

Christian Raphael26 remarked:

I'm Nigerian and ready to fight after that first sentence . I look forward to visiting Ghana soon. I'm sure it will be a beautiful experience

Caleb Danquah opined:

Do you know what I like about this video?? The intro will keep the haters locked in, and then boom!

