A lawyer from America, Edward, has shared his story of how he relocated from America to build a resort in Ghana

Edward explained in an interview that he has always had a passion for Ghana and Africa, so he decided to invest heavily in Ghana by building a resort

Several netizens were impressed by what the man had done and took to the comments to share their thoughts

An American lawyer, Edward, has caused an online stir by relocating from the US to construct a holiday resort in Ghana called Bridge View Resort. However, in an interview with ODANA NETWORK on YouTube, Edward revealed that the resort was still a work in progress.

He explained that the private sector was partially responsible for developing Ghana. Thus, he decided to move back to invest heavily in the country. Edward added that the resort is wholly Ghanaian-owned and operated to help reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

Several netizens were impressed by what the American lawyer had accomplished and took to the comments to share a few thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

C K LegacyMoves said:

I'm an African American, and this is beyond amazing! Africa is home and I look forward to contributing. Thank you for sharing

Nuel commented:

I love the passion with which he talks about the country's beauty. It feels like he has a deeply rooted personal vision for the country and wants to beautify it through his own eyes. I pray I’m able to do something like this in the future

Maya karnwea added:

This whole interview gave me goosebumps; very powerful. I am so proud of this lawyer; I'm proud of every African thinking about coming back to help develop Africa. Thank you very much, my brother, excellent job!❤

