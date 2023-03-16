A man posted a video on social media showing how he was building smart homes in Ghana with their lights and gates fully controlled with a mobile phone

The man demonstrated how the smart homes worked and how to put on the various lights at one of the homes by pressing a phone

The video of the smart homes intrigued several Ghanaians, who took to the post's comments to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A man with the Tikok handle @bumblebeesecurity posted a video of smart homes he was building in Ghana that was fully automated with amenities that could function when one presses a mobile phone.

Man demonstrates how his smart homes work by pressing a phone. Photo credit: @bumblebeesecurity

Source: TikTok

He demonstrated how the smart homes worked by going to various areas, such as the living room, bedrooms and the compound and pressing his mobile phone to put on the lights in the different areas.

The main gate could also be opened or closed when one presses their mobile phone.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaians react to the man's house automation video

Many Ghanaians who watched the video were impressed by the smart homes and shared their thoughts in the post's comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

_CYBER_ said:

So, when the phone gets stolen, the person who stole the phone can come and hide at the back of the house, and he will be operating the light on and off

Goodmerlin asked:

How much? And how do I get this installed for me in Tamale??

M9 enquired:

What connection does it use, please? Wifi? Bluetooth? Can you control the external lights even when you are not within the premises?

Olaniyan Oluwasegu26 remarked:

You just want everybody to be lazy in this life

Itz Idris Bn Khalid opined:

New generation

Meet the 32-year-old man building smart homes in Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a thirty-two-year-old man called Barima is building smart homes in Ghana. The neighbourhood where the houses are situated contains stores, schools, clinics, hospitals, and other social facilities. Modern amenities in the smart homes that Barima is building include an outdoor heated swimming pool and a minibar.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh