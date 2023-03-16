A lady posted a video on TikTok showing some exotic places in Ghana, encouraging people to visit and unwind

The video she posted showed luxurious eateries in the country that had several high-end features, such as stunning lighting and unique artwork

Many Ghanaians who saw the video confessed that the opulence on display meant only wealthy people could afford such places

A lady with the TikTok handle @bymaeythecreator posted a video showing some plush places in Ghana that she encourages people to visit.

The video showed some rooftop bars in Accra with exquisite lighting, a beautiful sculpture on the wall at the bar area and exotic food and drinks being served to guests.

Some of the guests at the plush places were foreigners, showing that the food and amenities at the eateries appealed to people who had a lot of money to spend.

Ghanaians react to the video of the exotic places in Accra

Several Ghanaians expressed mixed reactions when they saw the video, with many stating that they could not afford those places because of their low finances. YEN.com.gh compiles some responses below.

Pryzez stated:

Please, you guys should always complete your sentences, ‘places to visit in Ghana when you have money’

Vee Ky commented:

It is tourists that are helping Ghanaians to flex all these places. Some Ghanaians don’t know this place

Kobby Grateful said:

You didn’t ask whether I’ve got money to visit that place or not you people errr .

user9010942738280 remarked:

Just go there and buy water. Please, you can sit for ten hours, and no one will worry you

Memes home opined:

Add money...say places you should visit if you are a millionaire

Lady shows off the most expensive neighbourhoods in Ghana on TikTok

