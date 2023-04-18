A video showing a five-bedroom detached bungalow built on one plot of land has attracted attention on TikTok

The man who shared the clip of the project asked people if they had seen such a massive building on such land size

Among the people who reacted to the video of the beautiful building was a man who complained that the builder mismanaged the land

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young man on TikTok, @bobbybrownekeledo, has shared a video of the five-bedroom detached bungalow that was well-constructed on a plot of land.

When the foundation of the building was being done, it seemed the boundaries were almost touching the fence of another house.

Some people were impressed with the land management. Photo source: @bobbybrownekeledo

Source: UGC

Semi-detached bungalow on 1 plot

Seconds into the video, the completed project was seen with a gate as a camera panned around the building to show its interior.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Many on TikTok were amazed by how the land was managed. There was, however, a person who believed the building could have been better.

Watch the video below:

At the time of this report, the video has gathered over 50 comments and more than 800 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Pipi Ibe said:

"Let's see the interior. that plot is really small, I'd love to see how you did this magic."

kelvin3435 asked:

"How many plot of land is dis?"

He replied:

"1 plot."

@solomon042 said:

"Congratulation to you bro. please call me for the flooring we give the best."

Little_Jago said:

"Big congratulations brother."

EzenwaElectrical said:

"Congratulations."

Cameroon football coach said:

"As I am seeing this Area.U have wasted the land trust me .Story building could be better. The area is well .u will understand some times to come."

Man celebrates new home

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian man (@toyboy6465) was praised online after he shared a clip showing the mansion he built for himself.

In a TikTok video that has gone viral, the man congratulated himself as he hoped for more blessings to come.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng