TikToker, @vicsly10, shared a video on social media of a man dancing in his new mansion after returning from abroad, which has gone viral

The man had been sending money back home for his relatives to build a house for him but did not know what to expect when he came

He was relieved to find out that they had built him a plush mansion where he could stay when he moved back permanently

According to a video shared by @vicsly10, a man could not contain himself as he danced and celebrated in the new mansion his family had built for him in Africa. He had been sending money from Dubai for a house to be built for him but couldn't believe his eyes when he saw it himself.

Dubai-based man celebrates in his new mansion. Photo credit: @vicsly10

Source: UGC

In the video, he was dressed in a robe and sang and danced along to a song playing from the stereo in his plush living room. Several netizens were happy for him and wished him well as he enjoyed his new home.

Watch the video below.

YEN.com.gh compiles some social media reactions below.

Officalladychi said:

Awww so beautiful when you have a family that have you at heart. Congratulations

user69143767915293 commented:

Congratulations bro! It's not easy here in Dubai. Please enjoy and be safe, ok. Dubai no be moi moi

ogochukwueleodimu remarked:

As much as you are happy and thank God for your wonderful family, I pray you don't show much about yourself; evil is everywhere. Be blessed

Adisa Malherbe added:

Your family constructed this house on your behalf with the money you sent them? Worship your family. You are a lucky man.

Source: YEN.com.gh