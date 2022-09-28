The General Overseer of The Maker's House Chapel International, Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye, has wowed netizens with the construction of a vast children's church in Ghana

The children's church has several ultramodern features such as a reception area, children's playground, and others

The children's department forms part of the vast church premises, which boasts ultra modern facilities like astroturf and a tennis court

Many netizens have applauded Ghanaian pastor Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye for constructing a beautiful church building for children. In a video shared on YouTube by Amarachi Duru, internet users gasped at the fantastic facilities at the children's disposal in the church.

Dr Nyamekye (extreme left) commissions the children's church. Photo credit: Amarachi Duru

The children's church has state-of-the-art facilities such as an astroturf where the kids can play football, a tennis court, a playground and a reception area where parents can pick up tags to identify their children.

A bird's eye view of the church. Photo credit: Amarachi Duru

The church has unique rooms for kids of various age brackets, each furnished with a flat-screen TV, air-conditioning and chairs for the children. Internet users have heaped praises on Dr Nyamekye and have called for God's blessings on his life.

Watch a video of the church below.

YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

One of the children's rooms in the church. Photo credit: Amarachi Duru

Nanya’s Corner commented:

Wow . This is a huge church ⛪️. Like that there is security for the kids and the idea of tags is a great one.

Angela Marteki Markwei said:

The children church is really beautiful!

Sarfo David added:

Wao so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️. They've really invested a lot to this project. Thanks for sharing

OGOM’S SERIES shared her thoughts:

Wow this is so so beautiful❣❣❣. Looks like London ooosuch a huge space.

Africana Yasmin wondered:

Who owns the church? Ghanaian? It looks very nice

