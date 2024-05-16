King Promise celebrated on X as the football club he supports, Chelsea, won their Premier League match against Brighton

Chelsea, who have generally been poor this season, have upgraded their performances, winning their last four premier league games and rising to sixth position on the table

The musician, who is an avid supporter of the club, could not believe his club was performing so well

Ghanaian musician King Promise was excited as his team, Chelsea FC, clinched a victory in their recent Premier League match against Brighton. King Promise took to X to celebrate.

Chelsea, despite a lacklustre performance this season, has shown a remarkable turnaround. The team has managed to secure victories in their last four Premier League games, a feat that has propelled them to the sixth position on the league table. This improvement could potentially earn the club a place in European competition.

King Promise, an ardent supporter of Chelsea, was overjoyed with the club’s improved performance. He expressed his disbelief at the club’s sudden turnaround on X, writing:

"Is this my Chelsea?"

Other Ghanaian fans of the club also expressed their excitement at Chelsea's performance in the comments section.

King Promise and Chelsea fans celebrate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

yemclem53 commented:

Chelsea is not yet ready. They’re still cooking EPL ain’t ready yet for this young team

Megaboy_jnr said:

Your Chelsea is coming back gradually

zotorrr reacted:

Yes and you guys are winning the league next season I sure✊ #5star

Oroma_dis wrote:

We watched the pain and torture football, let’s enjoy and smile whiles we take the last 3 points

leelo5080 said:

Don’t let this deceive u ur team not good ok Chelsea is bald ‍ like u zero trophy n u are happy?

