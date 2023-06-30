Accra, the capital city of Ghana, has some beautiful places and other areas that are not so clean

A drone video that captured some places in the city showed affluent and monumental places, which many on social media think does not tell the full story of Accra

Many asked that places like Kasoa, Nima, Chorkor, and others should have been captured in the shot

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Twitter handle of @quame_age has got several social media users talking after he shared an aerial video of some parts of Accra with the caption, “A beautiful Drone shot of Ghana’s capital city. ❤️”

Collage of images from the aerial video of Accra Photo credit: @quame_age

Source: Twitter

The video started with the Villagio luxury apartment buildings, which were built by the Trasacco Estates Development Company. One of them, the Alto, has a height of around 93 meters with 27 floors, making it one of the tallest in the country.

The luxury apartment buildings have high-end amenities like swimming pools, restaurants, bars, and gyms where people can hang out. Some of the very rich and influential people in Ghana own apartments there.

It then showed the Tetteh Quarshie interchange. The cloverleaf interchange is a six-lane motorway that links the Liberation Road from 37 Military Hospital to the Pantang Junction through Madina in Accra, Ghana. The interchange was commissioned for vehicular use on February 27, 2005, by the then-president of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Terminal 3, Kotoka International Airport, were also featured in the video. Followed by the Black Stars Square, which is a site for Ghana's Independence Day parade.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the post

Some social media users who commented on the video asked why they showed only beautiful places in Accra and not the less affluent areas. Others also asked why the filth in these areas was not captured. Read some of the comments below:

@kwakueffa said:

Ghana, shot from above is so clean and beautiful. Unfortunately, we don't live our lives in the sky. Only a few fly by planes and sticks. When you come down, we are still too dirty and we need cleaning like seriously. Sadly

@brvhdelcy commented:

Where the zongo communities dey??

@THYGH_T asked:

As them dey cut Independence square nu why dem no add tema station?

@ATMxxCEO said:

These beautiful sights are constituted within 0.094620031% of Ghana - which is total land area of Accra percentage-wise. If you are impressed, you have settled for less. There's a long way to go and Ghana has not even began. When will Africans wake up?

@_heydaniel commented:

Like someone said when you are a bird you view Ghana beautifully but when you are a mouse the scenery is different

@shangalua said:

The way you made the drone video when it rains do the same thing

Beautiful buildings with colourful Kente designs get social media users reacting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Twitter handle @AfricaFactsZone shared some magnificent buildings with Kente designs, which got social media users gushing over its beauty.

The Twitter handle posted photos of the building with the caption, "Ghanaians love their Kente cloth so much that they inspire even their building designs."

The photos captured were of the Villagio luxury apartment buildings, built by Trasacco Estates Development Company in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh