One man made a statement on his wedding day when he got in front of everyone and did karate

TikTok user @msanda247 shared a video showing the confident man doing his thing in a white suit

Netizens had to laugh as they had no explanation for what the man was doing

You see many unusual things at weddings nowadays, but a karate performance is definitely something new. Many peeps questioned why the man found this necessary on his wedding day.

TikTok user @msanda247 shared a video showing the confident man doing his thing in a white suit.

The people of South Africa never fail to shock by the things they do at funerals, weddings, and other special events. This man joined the rankings!

TikTok video shows SA groom doing karate at wedding

TikTok user @msanda247 shared a video showing a man performing a karate routine known as a kata on his wedding day. His enthusiasm is commendable.

Take a look:

South African people turn to laughter as an explanation for what they saw

On your wedding day, really? People could not understand why the man thought pulling this on one of the most important days of his life would be okay. The comment section was filled with jokes.

Read some of the hilarious comments:

@Tebogo Motlhaloga said:

“He chose the most important day of her life to embarrass her."

@Thandolwenkosi Logos said:

“My sisters and parents would never let me rest. They’d laugh at me till my funeral.”

@stevemahlangu927 said:

“Guys we need to start taking life seriously.”

@KwaTurner said:

“I love how his wife is looking at him do his thing.”

@zinhledlamini491 said:

“The bride looks defeated.”

Source: Briefly.co.za