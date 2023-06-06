A young Nigerian man paying N600k (GH¢14,000+) yearly rent in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state has given a tour of his apartment

The young man who trades forex and teaches people currency trading showed one of the rooms that serve as his office

Many people who watched his video said they loved how well-organised and clean his rented apartment was

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Nigerian man has given a tour of his Lagos apartment, which he rented for N600,000 in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Speaking with popular content creator, Wales Morgan, the man said he works as a forex trader. His living room is well-furnished, and the walls are painted white.

He showed his well-arranged living room. Photo source: @walesmorqan

Source: UGC

Rented apartment in Lagos with good power supply

The man adorned a side of his passage with some framed artworks. A video also shows an ironing board some meters away from his bedroom.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many people said that they loved his well-arranged three-bedroom apartment. The man converted one of the rooms in the apartment into his mini office. He said his area has at least 20 hours of power supply daily.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Herdejoke said:

"No one is talking about how well arranged nd neat the guy is. Love me a guy who’s so organized."

Queen fremie said:

"Try Dey ask them if Dem dey single we single people might see our soulmate here."

Niffy said:

"You people have money to rent houses?"

Oladimeji Nofisat said:

"Abeg na 4k I Dey pay I go give your tour of my apartment."

Cynthia Micheal said:

"Always tidy ur rooms. E get why."

Globabe said:

"If u see dis apartment in island 600k make i bend."

Oluwatobi said:

"Shey person fit meet the guy so e can teach how to trade."

Somtochukwu Nwabueze said:

"The apartment is worth the price sha. Ikorodu might have some good places there."

Bibi said:

"To all of you always dragging Ikorodu on twitter that it’s trenches."

PRES_NGA said:

"Houses are cheap in Lagos compared to Abuja."

Young millionaire builds mansion

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Nigerian man, @george8915, built a two-flat mansion inside a single compound.

Using a voiceover saying, "I try abi I no try?" the man took photos of the house at different angles so people could see how big it is. His video of the house got many congratulating him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng