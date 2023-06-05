A talented coder used HTML and CSS to create a clone of Opay banking app and added GH¢2.4k to the fake account

The young man made a video that briefly captured the app-building process, prompting many to ask if he could teach them

Fellow app developers were in his comment section to ask different questions about app development

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young man who is a talented developer has used his deep knowledge of HTML and CSS computer languages to build a clone of Opay banking app.

In a video that has attracted massive reactions from young Nigerians, the developer showed people the app-building process.

The young man built a clone Opay app, and people asked him to teach them how he did it. Photo source: @robinsonhonouramadi

Source: UGC

Man builds Opay clones

His coding backend showed the different commands he assembled to build the app. TikTokers were stunned when they saw how similar it was to the real Opay app.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The man (@robinsonhonouramadi) also added a fake N100k to his account. Many people asked him if he could teach them how to code.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

TEE FUND asked:

"Do you give coaching online?"

tatesworld111 asked:

"Did you use bootstrap?"

He replied:

"No boss."

Lynx said:

"I need a detailed explanation on Div container abeg. Any YouTube resources."

blancokenneth122 said:

"Una don start... make una no temper with the opay we are enjoying in peace... i dey beg una."

Burabari Tom said:

"Lovely bro."

ME said:

"Hello bro. I got a job for you. How do we discuss?"

Khing_Su cc ess said:

"Bro i wanna learn coding from you please."

Adam said:

"It can’t do nun tho, buh I gotchu I won try build a popular app like insta, mark don force me to coding imagine make dem Dey Pursue my personal Acc."

Prince said:

"Can you build me a online banking I will pay."

Stylish said:

"I’m specialized on backend, PHP to be precise."

Frank said:

"That's a lot of money for a tier 1 account boss."

pherunmhe said:

"Hey bro i am also working on building a website but i have been having problem with JS though i am coding on phone do you have a way around it than."

Man helps white lady recover her money from scammers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Joseph James Nantomah, a Black guy, served as a "messiah" to a white woman by helping her recover her savings after she had been "duped."

James explained how some con artists diverted the funds into his business account and then demanded that he send them the money.

While many people applauded him for doing a good deed, others questioned how the scammers obtained his account information.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng