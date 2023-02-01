An America-based woman called Aleta shared in an interview how she relocated permanently to Ghana with just $3,000

She explained that within two years of moving to the country, she has been able to buy land and also established three businesses

Several netizens were impressed by what she had accomplished and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A US-based woman called Aleta caused an online stir when she shared her life story in an interview with YouTuber Nii Ayi about how she left her life in America behind and relocated to Ghana with just $3,000 in her pocket.

US woman, her land and products. Photo credit: Nii Ayi

She added that within two years of her arrival, she has been able to buy land, and established three businesses. The three businesses Aleta mentioned were a cleaning business, a natural essential products business and a consulting company that was transitioning into a real estate firm.

She told her interview host:

I help the diaspora community come home to purchase land to build their dream houses. I currently have nineteen clients so I am excited about that.

Watch the full interview below.

Netizens react to Aleta's interview

Several netizens were impressed by what the woman had accomplished and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@pharoahmonk50 said:

Aleta is such a breath of fresh air! I am so happy that the sister made it back to the motherland! She will contribute to the greatness of Ghana!

@samuelasante1964 commented:

She has a positive vibe. She has to be a consultant for African-Americans returning home. She can truly guide them to succeed.

@tabarakfashion84 remarked:

The way she is explaining things makes me want to get up and go!!..LOVE IT

