Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani detailed the cost of building a two-bedroom house in Ghana

He estimated it requires 4,500 blocks priced at GH¢7 each at prevailing market rates bringing the total cost to GH¢31,500

Additional materials include 200 bags of cement, three trips of sand, and a tonne of iron rods for durability

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian journalist who has extensive knowledge in the local construction and real estate industry has shared some details on the costs involved and the items needed to build a two-bedroom house.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani said that persons interested in embarking on the construction of two-bedroom units need about 4,500 blocks and other materials such as sand, cement, and iron rods.

Ghanaian man Kofi Adoma Nwanwani shares some insights into building a two-bedroom self-contained in Ghana. Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video, he said one block costs about GH¢7; therefore, buying 4,500 will cost GH¢31,500.

He said building experts have estimated to him the quantity of cement needed for such a project was about 200 bags. Conversely, to complete the building, three trips of sand are required. One trip is used for plastering, the other two trips are used for mixing concrete and other purposes.

The person overseeing the construction will also need a tonne of iron rods to help fortify the structure required for a good and strong house.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Kofi Adoma's building estimate

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from netizens on the video shared by @kofi.tv. Read them below:

GeniaBabe said:

“My mason used 1,100 blocks for just foundation 😳hmmmm , same two bedroom and I can’t continue mpo.”

N_Quarmzy wrote:

“I've already built a house in my mind oo 😂😂.”

HIS EMINENCY 10 🤴 asked:

“How much will the sand itself cost? You only mentioned the cost per trip for sand.”

Fancy enquired:

“Is the estimate for a self-contained two-bedroom storey building?”

Ambassador In Chains said:

“Pls, can I get someone to help concerning my project because my mason looks for things like they are cheating me on site based on the materials they normally make me buy.🤝🤝🤝🤝”

Borga sends money to brother to build

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man in the US gave money to his junior brother whom he tasked with building him a house.

When he returned to Ghana with his family, his older brother was happy with the palatial home the younger brother had built for him.

A video of the man and his family's reaction was shared on social media. The clip subsequently went viral and became a talking point for many netizens.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh