Many are forced to rent apartments with others to ease the financial burden because of the hefty rent prices of apartments

Nevertheless, one headache that people experience is how to get their roommates to pay their share of the price

There are some practical steps one can employ which would be effective in getting their roommates to fulfil their part of the agreement amicably

If you intend to share an apartment with a roommate, you undoubtedly have questions about how to "divide monthly rent." In addition, some questions pop up in people's minds; how should the rent be paid to the landlord? And how can rent be divided appropriately such that everyone is content? YEN.com.gh mentions practical steps that people can follow.

Decide How to Split The Bills

In general, roommates should split the cost equally. However, it is not unusual for one roommate to pay a little extra if they have a larger room. Also, depending on how you use the house, you and your roommate may divide the utility bills equally, or one person may pay more if they use the apartment's amenities more frequently.

Get a Written Agreement with your Roommate

Having everything in writing with your roommate is preferable to avoid confusion once you move into your apartment. So that you may both come back to it in the event of a dispute, the written agreement should also include a clause describing what would happen if one party violates the conditions you both agreed upon.

Know The Landlord's Policy

Some landlords require that each party pay their share of the rent, while others demand that one is liable for the other half if their roommate doesn't pay their share of the rent. Discussing with the landlord and knowing their policies is necessary before taking up a roommate.

