A Ghanaian couple living in Italy, Mr and Mrs Boahene, attributed their two-decades-long marriage to open communication and handling their marital issues privately

They believe mutual support strengthens their bond, Mrs Boahene encouraged men to assist their partners in maintaining intimacy

Social media users who watched the video applauded the couple and shared how their story had inspired them

A Ghanaian couple in Italy has shared what they do to ensure their relationship lasts and is always filled with love and joy.

Mr Boahene and his wife, Queen, said they talk about everything and do not allow third-parties in their marriage.

Mr and Mrs Boahene share with DJ Nyaami some of the things they do to keep their marriage fresh and happy. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

“My father called to ask me that he has never heard me complaining about my marriage. I told him that even if I tell you I doubt you can help me because you can’t come to Italy to help me, and you will be worried sick in Ghana.”

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Mr and Mrs Boahene said that although they have issues, they solve their matters in a mature and measured way.

Mr Boahene added that his wife has always gone the extra mile since they got married, which has helped strengthen their union.

Confirming Mr Boahene’s comment, his wife encouraged women to satisfy their husbands' needs and encouraged the men to be more than simply mere providers.

“Don’t watch the woman do everything at home during the day. That way she will ignore you and sleep because she is tired. Even when we are fighting. He is helpful and does not leave me to do everything.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens inspired by Ghanaian married couple

Several people commented on the video shared by SVTV Africa. YEN.com.gh collated some reactions. Read them below:

@mawunyokpogli said:

“Wow beautiful couple. l pray that God should give me a good husband like this man ❤.”

@evelyndankwah5938 wrote:

“Is very true marriage is all about communication and trust. The moment you start hiding things from the wife then the trust is gone. So, always be honest with your partner ❤.”

@queenriegnsadepa8727 said:

“My favorite couple. I have learnt a lot from you guys ❤❤❤❤❤❤.”

@Tracey715 wrote:

“Wow, you make marriage so beautiful and inspiring. I love the fact that the kids even see the depth of your love for each other. Christ in marriage is differently the key to shape our marriage.”

@gideonarthur4420 said:

“Nice interview. I have shared it WITH my girlfriend 😂😂😂. The youth should learn from these couples.”

Source: YEN.com.gh