A video of a beautiful mansion built by a Ghanaian man based abroad has circulated on social media

According to narrations, he returned to build the house as part of his retirement plans in the motherland

The trending video of the lavish house sparked reactions from a section of Ghanaians on social media

A Ghanaian man living abroad has returned home to build his dream plush mansion.

According to narration from a YouTube video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man, whose name has yet to be confirmed, built the mansion at a cost of $40,000 (approximately GH¢634,899.60, per prevailing exchange rate).

The three-bedroom house, as seen in the video, was built on a plot size of 90 by 55ft. It also has a fully paved large compound for three to four cars, and nicely designed walls with lights on the exterior.

A tour of the facility by Solomon Boateng, a real estate content creator, showed the interior of the building which has a spacious living area, three bathrooms, and a large kitchen.

The Ghanaian man reportedly built the mansion as a major step towards his plans to return home to live permanently in the near future.

Netizens react to the Ghanaian man's house

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few reactions to the video showcasing the plush mansion.

@elizabethbekoe381 said:

"Lovely house ..bad assess road ..get all your neighbours together to contribute financially !! and do your road ..please don't wait for the government."

@Odiee99 also said:

"Nice house. I wish they would've painted before putting on the doors. They got a little too sloppy with the paint."

@haynesswalker8345 wrote:

"Lots of space, nice house but he will need another 10k for the kitchen, so roughly it will cost around 50k."

