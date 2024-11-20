Ghanaian Man Returns Home From Abroad to Build a Huge Mansion With Just $40,000
- A video of a beautiful mansion built by a Ghanaian man based abroad has circulated on social media
- According to narrations, he returned to build the house as part of his retirement plans in the motherland
- The trending video of the lavish house sparked reactions from a section of Ghanaians on social media
A Ghanaian man living abroad has returned home to build his dream plush mansion.
According to narration from a YouTube video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man, whose name has yet to be confirmed, built the mansion at a cost of $40,000 (approximately GH¢634,899.60, per prevailing exchange rate).
The three-bedroom house, as seen in the video, was built on a plot size of 90 by 55ft. It also has a fully paved large compound for three to four cars, and nicely designed walls with lights on the exterior.
A tour of the facility by Solomon Boateng, a real estate content creator, showed the interior of the building which has a spacious living area, three bathrooms, and a large kitchen.
The Ghanaian man reportedly built the mansion as a major step towards his plans to return home to live permanently in the near future.
Netizens react to the Ghanaian man's house
YEN.com.gh has gathered a few reactions to the video showcasing the plush mansion.
@elizabethbekoe381 said:
"Lovely house ..bad assess road ..get all your neighbours together to contribute financially !! and do your road ..please don't wait for the government."
@Odiee99 also said:
"Nice house. I wish they would've painted before putting on the doors. They got a little too sloppy with the paint."
@haynesswalker8345 wrote:
"Lots of space, nice house but he will need another 10k for the kitchen, so roughly it will cost around 50k."
Borga sends money to brother to build
In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian man based in the US sent money home to his junior brother to build a house for him.
Upon his return to Ghana with his wife and kids, the man was pleasantly surprised by the palace-like mansion his brother had made.
The building surpassed the US-based man's expectations and he was captured in a video that went viral hugging his brother in joy.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.