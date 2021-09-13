A Ghanaian man by the name, Charles Dadzie, has taken to social media to announce that he makes Ghc100 per day working as a mason

In his comment, Charles revealed that he took up that hustle after the collapse of his company due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The young man claimed that there are several jobs of such nature, but young graduates prefer office work, which comes with air-conditioned rooms and government cars

Popular Ghanaian blogger, Kojo Sheldon, has recently shared a comment one of his subscribers on Youtube called Charles Dadzie left on one of his videos.

The post shared on Twitter revealed that, Charles makes Ghc100 a day, from laying blocks and mixing concrete.

Charles narrated that, he is a masters student, reading petroleum engineering but has taken up a job as a mason.

Continuing his story, the young man said the COVID-19 pandemic collapsed the company he used to work with, and now, he resorts to laying blocks and mixing concrete to fend for himself.

Dadzie stated that he makes Ghc100 a day on the job.

The petroleum engineering masters student also claimed that there are many jobs in Ghana, but graduates usually prefer office work with air conditioners and government cars.

Many tweeps took to the comment section to express their opinion about the post Kojo Sheldon shared.

A few of them have been highlighted below;

@Mr_Sterrling commented:

So a petroleum Engineer is molding blocks and earning 100 cedis let's celebrate that? This is just human resource wasting because the one you're paying tax to is buying cars and houses for slay queens. You lot accept mediocrity too much!

From @richieseekerr:

Chairman rest who doesn't want to sit in the AC and work,if it wasn't covid would he be doing such job,tcw..our country is mess up instead of we pressing our leaders to do things right no,you are here talking of concrete job...Go to America and see if even a degree holder do such

@innokray replied:

Lay blocks and do concrete for 100gh a day.... Boys dey talk ooo Heeer

@hakim_nana_amoa wrote:

The only blame the government deserve is lack of infrastructure and regulations in the country aside that, jobs are our responsibility to create and not the government. Yall lazing around and blaming government all the time. In America here it's all private companies Wai.

