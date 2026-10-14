Ghanaians interested in owning a house can apply to purchase properties developed by the State Housing Company

Applicants must provide identification documents, passport photographs, and pay a GH₵1,000 non-refundable processing fee

The company offers outright payments, instalment arrangements and mortgage financing through partner banks

Many Ghanaians who dream of owning a house may not be aware that they can apply directly to a state-owned housing company to purchase residential properties.

Ghanaians interested in owning a house can apply through a government agency. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The State Housing Company Limited (SHC), established in 1956, develops residential estates and sells houses to interested individuals, including salaried workers, business owners and Ghanaians living abroad.

The company is not limited to government employees, as members of the public can also apply, provided they meet the financial requirements.

SHC develops different types of properties, including detached houses, semi-detached houses, apartments and townhouses.

Requirements for buying government houses

According to information published on the company's official website, interested individuals can begin the application process online or visit any State Housing Company office.

Applicants are required to complete a housing purchase application form and provide the following:

A valid Ghana Card or acceptable identification document.

Two passport-sized photographs.

Details of the preferred house and location.

Proof of funds or an acceptable payment arrangement.

A GH₵1,000 non-refundable application processing fee.

The GH₵1,000 payment is strictly a processing fee and does not represent the selling price or deposit for a house.

Applicants must make additional financial arrangements before they can acquire their preferred property.

House prices and available payment options

In October 2026, the State Housing Company announced the sale of 195 residential properties at its Surge Homes development in Amrahia, Greater Accra.

The two-bedroom houses were advertised at GH₵950,000, while three-bedroom properties cost GH₵1,295,000.

Four-bedroom houses were listed at GH₵2,170,000.

A five per cent discount was also announced, potentially reducing the starting price of a two-bedroom house to GH₵902,500.

Although these prices remain beyond the financial reach of many low-income earners, buyers can explore different financing arrangements.

The company offers three main payment options.

Outright payment: Buyers can pay the full cost of their preferred property.

Instalment payment: Buyers typically make an initial deposit of at least 50 per cent, with the remaining amount paid over an agreed construction period.

Mortgage financing: Qualified applicants can seek home loans through financial institutions working with SHC, including Ecobank and Republic Bank.

Mortgage approval depends on the applicant's income, financial standing and the lender's conditions.

Interested Ghanaians can visit www.statehousing.gov.gh to explore available properties, obtain application forms and confirm current prices before making payments.

Applicants should also verify the final purchase price and payment terms, as submitting an application does not automatically guarantee ownership of a house.

Banks that give out house loans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that several banks in Ghana provide mortgages to help qualified customers purchase, build, complete or renovate houses.

Applicants generally need a stable income, good property documents and the ability to make monthly repayments.

Comparing interest rates, deposits, fees, and repayment periods is important before choosing a home loan

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Source: YEN.com.gh