Building a House in Ghana With GH₵70,000 in 2026: How Far Can Your Money Go?
- Ghanaians looking to become homeowners can start their construction projects with GH₵70,000 by adopting a carefully planned, phased building approach
- The budget could cover some essential construction activities, including site preparation, foundation work, building materials and labour
- Prospective homeowners must consider the size of their buildings, land conditions, material prices and other expenses before commencing construction
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Owning a house remains a major ambition for many Ghanaians, particularly those looking to escape the financial burden of paying rent.
However, with the rising cost of building materials and labour, accumulating enough money to complete a house at once can be challenging.
According to the Ghana Statistical Service, building costs increased by 5.1% year-on-year in September 2026.
For individuals who have saved GH₵70,000 and already own land, adopting a phased construction approach could help them begin their journey towards homeownership.
What GH₵70,000 can cover when building
A prospective homeowner planning to construct a modest two-bedroom house can allocate the available funds towards the initial stages of construction.
Depending on the building's dimensions, location and soil conditions, the money could cover foundation work and potentially some blockwork.
The table below provides an illustrative breakdown of how GH₵70,000 could be allocated.
Construction requirement
Estimated allocation
Architectural drawings and permits
GH₵4,000
Site clearing and preparation
GH₵3,000
Foundation materials and filling
GH₵20,000
Blocks and mortar materials
GH₵18,000
Concrete and steel reinforcement
GH₵10,000
Construction labour
GH₵8,000
Transportation of materials
GH₵3,000
Contingency
GH₵4,000
Total
GH₵70,000
The proposed budget excludes land acquisition, roofing, plumbing, electrical installations, doors, windows, plastering and other finishing works.
Homeowners should obtain the necessary building permits from their respective metropolitan, municipal or district assemblies before commencing construction.
How to maximise a GH₵70,000 building budget
Individuals working with limited funds can opt for a simple, compact building design that reduces the quantity of materials required for construction.
Other ways to manage construction expenses include:
- Purchasing building materials directly from reputable suppliers
- Comparing quotations from different contractors
- Avoiding unnecessary architectural features
- Employing qualified artisans and supervising construction regularly
- Completing construction in manageable phases
- Obtaining a detailed Bill of Quantities before purchasing materials
Prospective homeowners should also avoid compromising on the quality of their foundation and structural materials in an attempt to reduce expenses.
Although GH₵70,000 is unlikely to complete a conventional two-bedroom house in Ghana, it can provide a starting point for individuals who intend to build gradually as their financial circumstances improve.
Disclaimer: The budget provided is illustrative and not a verified contractor's quotation. Actual construction costs may vary depending on location, building design, labour charges and prevailing market prices.
Cost of Drilling a Borehole in Ghana
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Drilling and installing a functional domestic borehole in Ghana could cost between GH¢13,000 and GH¢35,000 in 2026.
Homeowners may spend additional money on water storage tanks, plumbing, testing and maintenance.
The Water Resources Commission requires homeowners to register boreholes and engage licensed drilling contractors.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.