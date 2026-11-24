Ghanaians looking to become homeowners can start their construction projects with GH₵70,000 by adopting a carefully planned, phased building approach

The budget could cover some essential construction activities, including site preparation, foundation work, building materials and labour

Prospective homeowners must consider the size of their buildings, land conditions, material prices and other expenses before commencing construction

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Owning a house remains a major ambition for many Ghanaians, particularly those looking to escape the financial burden of paying rent.

GH₵70,000 building budget: A practical guide to starting your house in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

However, with the rising cost of building materials and labour, accumulating enough money to complete a house at once can be challenging.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, building costs increased by 5.1% year-on-year in September 2026.

For individuals who have saved GH₵70,000 and already own land, adopting a phased construction approach could help them begin their journey towards homeownership.

What GH₵70,000 can cover when building

A prospective homeowner planning to construct a modest two-bedroom house can allocate the available funds towards the initial stages of construction.

Depending on the building's dimensions, location and soil conditions, the money could cover foundation work and potentially some blockwork.

The table below provides an illustrative breakdown of how GH₵70,000 could be allocated.

Construction requirement Estimated allocation Architectural drawings and permits GH₵4,000 Site clearing and preparation GH₵3,000 Foundation materials and filling GH₵20,000 Blocks and mortar materials GH₵18,000 Concrete and steel reinforcement GH₵10,000 Construction labour GH₵8,000 Transportation of materials GH₵3,000 Contingency GH₵4,000 Total GH₵70,000

The proposed budget excludes land acquisition, roofing, plumbing, electrical installations, doors, windows, plastering and other finishing works.

Homeowners should obtain the necessary building permits from their respective metropolitan, municipal or district assemblies before commencing construction.

How to maximise a GH₵70,000 building budget

Individuals working with limited funds can opt for a simple, compact building design that reduces the quantity of materials required for construction.

Other ways to manage construction expenses include:

Purchasing building materials directly from reputable suppliers

Comparing quotations from different contractors

Avoiding unnecessary architectural features

Employing qualified artisans and supervising construction regularly

Completing construction in manageable phases

Obtaining a detailed Bill of Quantities before purchasing materials

Prospective homeowners should also avoid compromising on the quality of their foundation and structural materials in an attempt to reduce expenses.

Although GH₵70,000 is unlikely to complete a conventional two-bedroom house in Ghana, it can provide a starting point for individuals who intend to build gradually as their financial circumstances improve.

Disclaimer: The budget provided is illustrative and not a verified contractor's quotation. Actual construction costs may vary depending on location, building design, labour charges and prevailing market prices.

Cost of Drilling a Borehole in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Drilling and installing a functional domestic borehole in Ghana could cost between GH¢13,000 and GH¢35,000 in 2026.

Homeowners may spend additional money on water storage tanks, plumbing, testing and maintenance.

The Water Resources Commission requires homeowners to register boreholes and engage licensed drilling contractors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh