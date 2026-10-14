Thailand Lists 4 Requirements Foreigners Must Meet To Obtain a Residence Permit

Thailand's Immigration Bureau published the official requirements for foreigners applying for a residence permit in the country

Applicants must file using Immigration Form 18 and submit several documents, including a valid passport and alien identification card

The application carries a processing fee of 19,000 baht and must be submitted to Immigration Bureau Division 1 in Bangkok

Thailand's Immigration Bureau has published the full list of requirements foreigners must meet when applying for a residence permit in the country, providing clear guidance on documentation, costs, and processing timelines.

The application is filed using Immigration Form 18, also known as TM.15, and must be submitted to Immigration Bureau Division 1, specifically the Residence Certificate Section, located at Building B, 2nd Floor, Government Complex Commemorating the 80th Birthday Anniversary of His Majesty the King, 120 Moo 3, Chaeng Wattana Road, Thung Song Hong Subdistrict, Lak Si District, Bangkok 10210.

Thailand has published residence permit requirements for foreigners, including Form 18. Image credit: BAY ISMOYO, Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Documents required for Thailand residence permit

Applicants are required to submit a valid passport or an accepted travel document used in its place.

A complete and current alien identification card is also mandatory, and the card must display a photograph taken within the last five years alongside an address that corresponds to the one listed on the applicant's household registration.

An original house registration certificate, together with one copy, is required. The copy must include both the page showing the house number and the page bearing the applicant's name. Where applicable, immigration documents must also be provided.

Five passport-style photographs measuring 4x6 centimetres are required as part of the submission.

The photographs must show the upper half of the applicant's body and face, be taken without a hat, and must have been taken within the last six months. Polaroid photographs are not accepted.

Fees and processing timeline

The application carries a processing fee of 19,000 baht. Once submitted, the entire process is expected to take up to 15 business days to complete.

Authorities have advised applicants to ensure all documents are complete and current before submission, as incomplete applications are likely to result in processing delays.

Thailand lists income rules for foreigners seeking long-term visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thailand had announced a minimum annual income of USD 80,000 for foreigners seeking to qualify as high-skilled professionals under its Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa programme.

This requirement was published by the Thailand Board of Investment and applies to average personal income over the two years immediately preceding an application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh