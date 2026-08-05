Government Affordable Housing in Ghana: Who Qualifies and How to Apply

Government-backed housing schemes are still available, but not everyone automatically qualifies

Your income, employment status and ability to repay a mortgage can determine your eligibility

Here's a step-by-step guide to the application process and what prospective homebuyers should expect

Owning a home remains one of the biggest financial goals for many Ghanaians. While private developers continue to build houses across the country, the government also supports affordable housing initiatives to help more people become homeowners.

Everything to know about government affordable housing in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Today, government-backed housing is mainly facilitated through the National Homeownership Fund (NHF) and the State Housing Company (SHC). These institutions work with financial institutions and developers to make housing more accessible, particularly for low- and middle-income earners.

However, contrary to popular belief, affordable housing is not allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants must satisfy eligibility and financial requirements before they can be approved.

Who qualifies?

Eligibility varies depending on the housing project and financing partner, but applicants are generally expected to:

Be a Ghanaian citizen or an eligible applicant under the programme.

Be looking to purchase a home, particularly as a first-time homeowner.

Have a stable and verifiable source of income, whether salaried or self-employed.

Demonstrate the ability to meet monthly mortgage or rent-to-own payments.

Meet the lending requirements of the participating financial institution.

Some mortgage schemes also allow spouses or co-applicants to combine their incomes, increasing their chances of qualifying for financing.

How to apply

The application process is straightforward but requires careful preparation.

First, visit the National Homeownership Fund (NHF) website at https://nhf.gov.gh to explore available programmes and determine which option best suits your financial situation.

Applicants can then review the eligibility requirements, identify participating banks or housing partners and prepare the necessary documents, including proof of income and valid identification.

Once an application is submitted, the financial institution assesses the applicant's ability to repay the mortgage or rent-to-own agreement. Successful applicants are then guided through the next stages of selecting an available housing unit and completing the financing process.

Those interested in housing developments by the State Housing Company (SHC) can also visit https://statehousing.gov.gh for information on available projects and contact details.

Things to know before applying

Although these programmes are designed to improve access to homeownership, affordable housing does not necessarily mean low-cost housing. Monthly repayments are based on the cost of the property and the applicant's financial capacity.

Availability is another important factor. Housing units are often limited, and demand can exceed supply in some locations. As a result, meeting the eligibility requirements does not automatically guarantee immediate allocation of a house.

Prospective buyers are also encouraged to contact the NHF or SHC directly before making any payments to confirm the availability of units and verify the latest application requirements.

For many Ghanaians, government-backed affordable housing remains a viable pathway to owning a home. However, success largely depends on meeting the eligibility criteria, maintaining a stable income and choosing a financing option that fits one's long-term budget.

Feature National Mortgage Scheme Rent-to-Own Scheme Who it is for Individuals who can qualify for a mortgage through a partner bank Individuals who prefer to occupy a home while making agreed periodic payments Ownership You become the homeowner after completing the mortgage process You occupy the home first and eventually own it after fulfilling the agreement Upfront payment Usually requires a down payment, depending on the lender May require an initial deposit or commitment fee, depending on the programme Monthly payments Fixed monthly mortgage repayments Monthly rent-to-own payments over the agreed period Income requirement Stable and verifiable income is required Stable income is generally required to demonstrate ability to make payments Credit assessment Financial institution assesses your repayment ability Financial assessment is also carried out before approval Repayment period Varies depending on the mortgage agreement Varies depending on the rent-to-own agreement Who manages it? National Homeownership Fund (NHF) with partner financial institutions National Homeownership Fund (NHF) and participating housing partners Where to apply https://nhf.gov.gh https://nhf.gov.gh

How to rent an apartment in Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how people can rent properties easily and quickly in Ghana. However, renting an apartment in Ghana can be challenging for first-time renters.

Without proper help, renters will likely get stressed out after viewing several apartments and remaining unsatisfied.

However, property seekers can navigate through the mess and land good properties more quickly and easily by considering some crucial factors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh