Commercial banks in Ghana will begin collecting a 20% tax on qualifying cross-border digital services from October 15, 2026

The Ghana Revenue Authority directed banks to collect and remit taxes on digital transactions made with Ghana-issued bank cards

Affected services include Netflix, Spotify, Disney+, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, ChatGPT and cloud platforms such as AWS

Ghanaians who subscribe to platforms such as Netflix, Spotify and ChatGPT using Ghana-issued bank cards will face higher costs from October 15, 2026, when commercial banks begin collecting a 20% tax on qualifying cross-border digital services.

Commercial banks in Ghana will begin collecting a 20% tax on qualifying cross-border digital services from October 15. Credit: Chesnot/ Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

The directive comes from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), which has instructed banks and payment service providers to collect and remit applicable taxes at the point of payment whenever qualifying digital transactions are processed.

The affected services span a wide range. Video and music streaming platforms including Netflix, Spotify, Disney+, Showmax and beIN Sports are covered, as are productivity tools such as Microsoft 365, Adobe, Zoom and Google Workspace. Artificial intelligence services including ChatGPT also fall within scope.

Citi News reported that several banks have already notified customers, clarifying that the applicable taxes will be added to the total amount payable when debit cards are used for qualifying services. The banks have emphasised that this is a statutory obligation, not a fee of their own creation.

How Much More Customers Will Pay

The 20% rate is made up of three components: a 15% Value Added Tax (VAT), a 2.5% National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) and a 2.5% Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) Levy. The legal basis is the Value Added Tax Act, 2025 (Act 1151), which came into force on January 1, 2026.

On a qualifying subscription costing GH¢1,000 before taxes, customers will pay GH¢150 in VAT, GH¢25 in NHIL and GH¢25 in the GETFund Levy, bringing the total to GH¢1,200. Where service providers have not already incorporated these taxes into their advertised prices, subscribers could see a direct 20% increase in what they pay.

The October 15 rollout does not create a new tax. It changes how existing obligations are collected, shifting the responsibility to banks rather than leaving compliance to foreign service providers, with the aim of strengthening revenue mobilisation from cross-border digital transactions.

The impact is not limited to individual consumers. Businesses that depend on foreign software, cloud infrastructure, digital advertising and artificial intelligence tools could see operating costs rise, particularly where multiple subscriptions are involved.

The effectiveness of the arrangement will depend on consistent implementation across all participating institutions and clear communication to customers about how the charges are calculated and applied.

WhatsApp rolls out testing of paid subscription

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Meta has announced it is testing a new subscription tier known as WhatsApp Plus.

The paid service, when rolled out, will be integrated into the regular WhatsApp experience, allowing users to pay to unlock extra features.

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Source: YEN.com.gh