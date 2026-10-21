Several communities outside central Accra are attracting attention from prospective homeowners and property developers

Afienya, Oyibi, Prampram, Pokuase and East Legon Hills are among the areas experiencing residential development and property interest

Property market reports indicate growing demand in selected locations, although land prices and infrastructure vary considerably

Ghana's real estate market continues to expand beyond established residential neighbourhoods as prospective homeowners explore new locations to purchase land and construct houses.

List of places in Ghana attracting people who want to buy land and build houses. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

While areas such as East Legon, Cantonments and Airport Residential remain popular, communities on the outskirts of Accra and Kumasi are attracting interest from people seeking residential land and housing opportunities.

According to Ghana Property Centre, approximately 91,900 land searches were recorded on its platform in August 2026, with Greater Accra accounting for 56.1%.

The figures reflect online search activity rather than completed purchases, but they provide insight into the growing interest in Ghana's property market.

Areas attracting property buyers in Ghana

1. Afienya

Afienya is attracting attention due to residential developments and its proximity to Tema. The commencement of the 1,238-acre Afienya Industrial Park project in October 2026 could further increase interest in surrounding communities.

2. Oyibi

Oyibi has become an important residential development location along the Accra-Dodowa corridor. The nearby Appolonia City development, including its Wala Park residential plots, offers opportunities for people interested in planned communities.

3. Prampram

Prampram remains an option for people looking to purchase land outside central Accra. Ghana Property Centre's third-quarter report placed the median advertised land price in the Ningo-Prampram District at approximately GH¢40,000 per plot.

4. Tema Community 25

Community 25 continues to attract homebuyers looking for modern residential properties. Property platform Ownkey reported a 34% increase in searches for the area during the second quarter of 2026 compared with the preceding quarter.

5. Oyarifa

Oyarifa, located along the Accra-Aburi corridor, features modern housing developments and residential estates. Its location provides access to Adenta, Aburi and other surrounding communities.

6. Pokuase

Pokuase is another residential development area gaining attention. The community also hosts the Pokuase-Afiaman affordable housing project, while improved road connections have strengthened access to other parts of Accra.

7. Amasaman

Amasaman offers residential land and housing options for prospective homeowners exploring the northern outskirts of Accra. Its proximity to Pokuase also makes it an area worth considering.

8. Kasoa

Kasoa and surrounding communities, including Ofaakor and Opeikuma, continue to feature residential land, completed houses and unfinished properties advertised for sale.

9. Ejisu

In the Ashanti Region, Ejisu is among the residential corridors attracting property interest around Kumasi. Ownkey identified the Ejisu corridor among its leading Kumasi residential search locations in the second quarter of 2026.

10. East Legon Hills

East Legon Hills remains a notable residential location, featuring gated estates, detached houses and ongoing housing developments. It was also among Ownkey's three most-searched Accra residential areas in the second quarter.

What prospective land buyers should know

Although these communities offer different housing opportunities, buyers should investigate land ownership, road accessibility, drainage, electricity and water availability before making payments.

Prospective homeowners should also conduct official land searches through the Lands Commission and verify property documents.

Importantly, the ten locations represent areas showing property-market interest and development activity, not an official ranking of completed land purchases in Ghana.

Farmland advertised at modest prices

Previously,YEN.com.gh reported that online property advertisements show that agricultural land in some rural parts of Ghana may be available at relatively modest asking prices.

The available offers cover several regions, although many involve large tracts intended mainly for commercial farming and investment.

Prospective buyers must examine ownership, lease terms, documentation and additional charges before paying for any advertised farmland.

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Source: YEN.com.gh