Cost of Drilling a Borehole in Ghana in 2026: Pump, Tank and Installation Fees
- Drilling and installing a functional domestic borehole in Ghana could cost between GH¢13,000 and GH¢35,000 in 2026
- Homeowners may spend additional money on water storage tanks, plumbing, testing and maintenance
- The Water Resources Commission requires homeowners to register boreholes and engage licensed drilling contractors
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Ghanaians planning to construct homes in 2026 may need to budget thousands of cedis for borehole drilling, particularly in communities where access to reliable piped water remains a challenge.
Installing a borehole has become an option for homeowners looking to secure an independent water supply for household activities, including bathing, washing, cleaning and other domestic needs.
However, the cost goes beyond drilling into the ground. Depending on the property's location, soil and rock conditions, depth and equipment required, homeowners could spend between GH¢13,000 and GH¢35,000 on drilling and pump installation alone.
Additional expenses may arise from purchasing a water storage tank, installing pipelines and testing water quality.
Cost of drilling a borehole in Ghana
According to Ghanaian property cost estimates published in 2026, borehole drilling generally costs between GH¢8,000 and GH¢20,000, depending on the depth and geological conditions.
Installing a suitable pumping system could add another GH¢5,000 to GH¢15,000.
The amount may increase in areas where contractors encounter hard rock formations or must drill deeper to reach a reliable underground water source.
The table below provides an estimated breakdown of expenses homeowners should consider.
Borehole installation item
Estimated cost
Borehole drilling
GH¢8,000–GH¢20,000
Pump and installation
GH¢5,000–GH¢15,000
2,000-litre water tank
GH¢3,175
5,000-litre water tank
GH¢7,815
Water quality testing
GH¢300–GH¢800
Tank stand and additional plumbing
Depends on installation
Note: Figures are indicative 2026 estimates and published retail prices, not fixed national charges. Some contractors may include surveying, testing or other services in their packages.
For example, a homeowner spending GH¢15,000 on drilling and GH¢7,000 on a pumping system would require GH¢22,000 before purchasing a tank or paying for additional plumbing.
Choosing a 5,000-litre tank at the listed price would increase the budget to GH¢29,815, excluding the stand and other expenses.
Requirements before drilling a borehole
Before drilling begins, homeowners are encouraged to conduct a hydrogeological survey to assess the possibility of finding groundwater.
This assessment helps identify suitable drilling locations and reduces the risk of spending money on a borehole that produces insufficient water.
The Water Resources Commission also requires drilling activities to be undertaken by licensed contractors under the Drilling Licence and Groundwater Development Regulations, 2006 (L.I. 1827).
In a public notice, the Commission stated:
"Water well owners are also required by law to register their boreholes with the Commission."
According to the Commission, registration of domestic water-use activities that do not require a water-use permit is free.
Homeowners must also consider the quality of underground water. Some boreholes may produce water containing excessive minerals, salts or other contaminants, making laboratory testing necessary before drinking or cooking.
A properly installed borehole can provide a household with an alternative water supply, particularly in areas experiencing irregular distribution.
Nevertheless, homeowners should obtain detailed quotations, confirm the contractor's licence and establish whether the price includes drilling, casing, pumping equipment, testing and water storage before committing funds.
Affordable alternative building methods
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Alternative building methods are offering Ghanaians opportunities to reduce construction expenses without compromising safety.
Interlocking blocks, compressed earth blocks and prefabricated construction are among the options homeowners can consider.
Some methods can reduce the use of cement, shorten construction time and lower labour costs.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.